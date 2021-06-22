‘Experimental explosion’ prompts earthquake off Florida’s coast

A massive military explosion off Florida’s coast triggered a 3.9 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford in a “shock trial,” about 100 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet, Florida. The explosion helps to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby explosions.

[TRENDING: Teen killed in crash remembered | Boy Scouts find human remains | Dead turtles, dolphins wash ashore]

“The first-in-class aircraft carrier was designed using advanced computer modeling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure the ship is hardened to withstand battle conditions, and these shock trials provide data used in validating the shock hardness of the ship,” the Navy wrote in a news release.

Ad

Military officials said all tests comply with environmental requirements.

Friday’s blast was the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since 1987.