USF president retiring after 2 years for health reasons

TAMPA, Fla. – The president of the University of South Florida said Monday he is retiring after two years in the job for health reasons.

Steve Currall said in a news release he will step down effective Aug. 2 as the Tampa-based school's president. Currall will return as a business professor teaching and doing research in organizational psychology.

Currall said since his appointment in 2019 he has overseen “a challenging and intense journey” at the university, including consolidating three separate campuses into a single entity and raising some $230 million.

“The intensity of the past two years has put a strain on my health and my family,” Currall said. “Therefore, after thoughtful reflection, I have decided to retire to ensure that I preserve my health, as well as to spend more time with my wife, Cheyenne, and my 91-year-old father.”

Currall had replaced former USF president Judy Genshaft, who held the job for 19 years.

Ralph Wilcox, currently USF's provost and executive vice president, will serve as acting president, said Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford. Details on the search for a new president will be forthcoming, Weatherford added.

USF serves about 50,000 students at campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and the Sarasota-Bradenton area, according to the school’s website.