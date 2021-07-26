Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Plane lands on Interstate 10 in Florida

No one injured

Associated Press

File photo. (WSLS 10)

MILTON, Fla. – A pilot brought his small plane down on the shoulder of Interstate 10 after running out of fuel, officials said.

No one was injured when the plane made an emergency landing around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Milton in Florida’s Panhandle, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Witnesses told troopers that the plane was circling just before landing on the interstate. He is making his own arrangements to remove the plane, the agency said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified.

“It's not every day we respond to an airplane on the interstate!" troopers said in the email.

Milton is near Pensacola.

