Miami-Dade hospitals ordered to report daily COVID numbers

FILE - A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI – With the threat of the omicron variant looming, the mayor of Miami-Dade County has reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the numbers of COVID-19 cases treated each day and the availability of hospital beds.

The order, which had been issued in July as the delta variant swept across the region, was lifted by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in November as the number of cases reported dropped significantly.

The order, effective Friday, requires hospitals to report the number of vaccinations performed, how many patients are being treated in intensive-care units and the number of ventilators available, the Miami Herald reported.

“We’re doing everything possible to make sure we’re responding to this,” the mayor said Wednesday.

Florida's most populated county recently reported 7% of tests administered were positive for the virus, up from a 1% positivity rate just 30 days ago. New numbers are expected Friday.

Few omicron cases have been reported in Florida, but the county's communications director, Rachel Johnson, told the Herald regular COVID tests of the county’s wastewater system have detected the new variant.

Levine Cava first canceled the emergency order in May, but reinstated it in July as the delta variant swept across Florida.

The state reported 4,127 new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday, which marked the most cases reported in a single day since Oct. 1.

COVID-19 has killed some 800,000 in the United States since March 2020, with more than 62,000 deaths in Florida.

