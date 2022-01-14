2 cargo workers shot at warehouse near Florida airport

Detectives were investigating a shooting on Thursday night just west of the Miami International Airport.

MIAMI – Two airport cargo workers were shot in a workplace dispute at a warehouse near Miami International Airport, police said.

The gunfire erupted Thursday night at the cargo building west of the airport, Miami-Dade police said in a news release.

A dayslong dispute culminated with the shooting involving four workers, according to Miami-Dade police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

One man was shot in the abdomen and another man was shot in the leg, according to news outlets.

The victims, ages 18 and 23, were taken to nearby hospital by relatives who also work at the location, the news release said. They were later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospitalal, where they remaiend in stable condition, police said.

Police detained the suspected shooter and a 31-year-old employee. Authorities have not released their names.

The investigation is continuing.