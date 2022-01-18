Man kicked out of Florida bar killed in shootout with security guard, police say

MIAMI – A man who had been kicked out of a bar near Miami after refusing to pay his bar tab returned a short time later and opened fire on a security guard outside the building, police said.

The man had left the area after being escorted from the Chicagoan Bar. But he came back around midnight, parked in the street in front of the bar, and opened fire the security guard, Miami-Dade police told news outlets.

The security guard shot back, as did a second security guard who came outside when he heard the commotion.

The man died at the scene, police said. One of the security guards and three women caught in the crossfire were shot.

The security guard and two women were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The third woman, who was grazed by a bullet, refused to remain at the scene for medical assistance.

No additional details were available.