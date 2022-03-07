Woman drives around barricades, crashes into Florida trooper

PALMETTO, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman drove her BMW nearly head-on into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper after failing to stop for multiple road closure signs that were in place for a 10K race over the Sunshine Skyway bridge, officials said.

She was arrested Sunday on charges of driving under the influence, the agency said.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, the woman drove through traffic cones and around barricades as she continued along the northbound lanes of Interstate 275, troopers said. The section of the interstate had been closed to traffic for the race over the nearby bridge that spans Tampa Bay.

Two troopers stopped their cruisers in the road, hoping to stop the woman before she neared the area that had been closed for the 10K race.

The crash resulted in serious injuries to one of the troopers and the woman. The name of the trooper has not been released.