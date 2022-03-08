Car hits sheriff’s van on I-75 in Florida; 10 inmates hurt

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A motorist collided with a sheriff’s office van transporting inmates along Interstate 75 early Tuesday, injuring several people, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The car was heading north just before 5 a.m. when it failed to slow down and hit the Pasco sheriff’s transport van near Brooksville, which is north of Tampa, according to a news release.

Two inmate transportation officers and 10 inmates suffered minor injuries, the report said. The 26-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his four passengers were also injured, the report said.

The highway patrol did not identify of the victims in the crash.

An investigation is continuing.