By the numbers: Here are Florida’s 10 most popular specialty plates

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida motorists had more than 1.99 million specialty license plates as of last week.

Here are the 10 most-popular specialty plates:

— Endless Summer: 124,633

— Helping Sea Turtles Survive: 104,059

— University of Florida: 92,240

— Miami Heat: 69,692

— Florida State University: 69,378

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60,052

— Protect Wild Dolphins: 54,423

— Save the Manatee: 52,282

— Marine Corps: 50,055

— Save Our Seas: 45,121

Florida drivers also request specialty plates each year, however, some people’s vanity plate requests are questionable at best, at worst they are truly vulgar. In those cases, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles steps in and denies the request.

