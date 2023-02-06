Aiden Fucci pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in fatal stabbing of classmate Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday morning in the death of St. Johns County classmate Tristyn Bailey, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

Fucci entered his plea right before jury selection was set to begin in the high-profile case.

Bailey was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day in 2021.

Fucci asked to make a statement to the court after he changed his plea from “not guilty.”

“I just want to apologize to the Bailey family,” Fucci said.

Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith asked Fucci if he needed more time to go over his decision but Fucci declined. Fucci said he understands the decision and had enough time to talk about it with his parents and attorneys.

One of Fucci’s lawyers said that several defense offers had all been rejected by the state.

The judge noted it was a “straight plea deal” meaning it was not negotiated with prosecutors. The judge also asked Fucci if he is satisfied with how he was represented in court and Fucci said he is satisfied.

The judge said he will be able to make another statement at the sentencing hearing in a few weeks.

With the guilty plea, Fucci is facing the possibility of life in prison with a minimum sentence of 40 years.

