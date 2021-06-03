Aiden Fucci pleads not guilty in murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old Florida boy has pleaded not guilty to murder in the stabbing death of a 13-year-old classmate, according to court documents filed Thursday morning.

The attorney for Aiden Fucci filed a written plea of not guilty on behalf of the teen, who faces a charge of first-degree murder in Tristyn Baiely’s death.

[RELATED: ‘Horrific would be an understatement:’ Tristyn Bailey stabbed 114 times while fighting killer, prosecutors say]

Fucci, who will be charged as an adult, is scheduled to be arraigned on June 10. He’s being held without bond.

Bailey was found stabbed to death May 9 in a wooded area near her St. Johns County home. State Attorney R.J. Larizza said last week that Bailey was stabbed 114 times, with at least 49 stab wounds to her hands, arms and head that were defensive in nature.

Ad

Tristyn Bailey stabbed 114 times while fighting killer, prosecutors say

“We can’t see what happened at this pond, but we know there was a struggle,” Larizza said. “To say that it was horrific would be an understatement.”

[RELATED: ‘Horrific would be an understatement:’ Tristyn Bailey stabbed 114 times while fighting killer, prosecutors say]

The murder weapon was found in a nearby pond not far from where the fatal attack took place, Larizza said. The hunting knife recovered was missing a tip and that piece was found on Bailey’s body, according to the state attorney’s office.

Because Fucci is being charged as an adult, the 14-year-old will be transferred out of a juvenile facility to another outside of Volusia County. He will be kept separately from the adult inmates at the new facility, which has not been disclosed.

Ad