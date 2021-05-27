State attorney’s office to address questions in Tristyn Bailey murder case

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in the Tristyn Bailey case will be providing an update Thursday afternoon, focusing on questions and issues that have come up since the 13-year-old girl was killed earlier this month, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

According to a news release, State Attorney R.J. Larizza will be addressing questions during a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. The state attorney’s office said the investigation is in its final stages. News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of this story.

Bailey was found stabbed to death in a wooded area near her St. Johns County home on May 9. The St. Johns County sheriff called her death a “cold-blooded murder” and said “the word accident is nowhere involved in this case.”

Local authorities arrested 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, one of her classmates, on a second-degree murder charge in her death. The sheriff’s office said Fucci’s story changed multiple times since the start of the investigation, but he ultimately made several admissions that were verified using surveillance video and other pieces of evidence.

Shortly after Bailey’s murder, social media posts were circulating from several accounts attempting to use the case for fame and followers. The sheriff’s office said they have been bombarded with “hundreds and hundreds of leads” about these internet trolls and that they’re investigating every tip.

An attorney for Fucci withdrew as counsel last week and he will now be represented by the Public Defender’s Office. Public Defender Josh Mosley will be the lead attorney on the teen’s case, said Public Defender Matt Phillips, who will also be involved.

The state attorney’s office has not yet determined if Fucci will be charged as an adult.