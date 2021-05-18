Attorney for teen charged in slaying of Tristyn Bailey files motion to withdraw from case

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney for Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey, has filed a motion to withdraw as counsel, the State Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

The attorney, Anwar Snober, has represented Fucci since his arrest. The motion was filed in agreement with Fucci and his parents.

[TRENDING: ‘She was really loved:’ Tattoo artist found dead | Skydiver killed after mid-air collision | ‘Incredible:’ Up-close pics with pregnant shark]

Ad

“Typically we will see a lawyer withdraw, fairly recently afterwards, if they were only there to be a lawyer for first appearance,” said attorney Gene Nichols, who is not affiliated with the case.

Fucci, 14, is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. He is the lone suspect in Bailey’s murder, according to St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick. No information about a possible motive in the case has been released.

Fucci will either hire a new private attorney or the court will appoint him a public defender. Nichols said the cost for a private attorney in a case like this could cost up to $100,000.

“There are tremendous costs associated with that, so that’s why you see the vast majority of cases like this end up getting represented by the public,” Nichols said.

The medical examiner’s office determined Bailey, who had what investigators described as a “significant injury to her head and other trauma,” was stabbed to death. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Ad

Thousands of people have signed a change.org petition asking the State Attorney’s Office to charge Fucci as an adult. He’s been ordered to remain in juvenile detention until May 31.

“While it’s important for everybody to have their word, the State Attorney’s Office is going to make a decision based on the facts in the case and on this defendant,” Nichols said.

The attorney added, “I would think that there’s almost zero chance that he will be kept in juvenile court.”

Bailey’s family has said it plans to hold a celebration of life for the 13-year-old Tuesday. There have been numerous vigils and fundraisers for the teenager, but this is the first scheduled by her family.

Ad

Pastors Jeffrey McDuffie and Bob Thyer, both with Celebration Church, are helping with the event.

“Don’t forget the family a month from now, two months from now,” Thyer said. “Because that’s when the emptiness of her loss is going to really hit the family. So follow up with their friends, with the dad, with mom and be there.”

McDuffie met with the members of the family Monday and said they’re all grateful for all the support they’ve received from the community.

The celebration of life is open to family, friends and the community.