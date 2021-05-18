Community to celebrate life of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands are expected to gather Tuesday to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was found stabbed to death after she was reported missing.

Bailey was found dead May 9 in her St. Johns County neighborhood.

A memorial will be held at 5 p.m. at Celebration Church on R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville. Guests are asked to wear Bailey’s favorite colors, aqua and white.

Investigators arrested 14-year-old Aiden Fucci on murder charges in connection to Bailey’s death.

Fucci faces a second-degree murder charge and is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice in Volusia County. He is due back in court later this month.

More than 685,000 people have signed a petition urging prosecutors to charge Fucci as an adult.