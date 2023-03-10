She said what? Florida woman wants Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day

BOCA RATON, Fla. – There are sugar daddies, and don’t you dare forget about the sugar mommies.

A Florida woman wants to make sure they are honored with a day of their own, according to CBS 12.

During a Planning & Zone Board meeting in Boca Raton, a woman who identified herself as Ashley Cream, walked to the podium with an older man and asked the board to make March 10 “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day.”

The woman told the board that Florida has the largest population of sugar daddies in the U.S.

“Sugar Daddies, both gay and straight, and yes, even Sugar Mommies, are responsible for college educations, cars, homes, rents, jets...and the occasional body enhancement,” she said.

The board told her to bring the idea to city council and the woman left the meeting, wheeling the man out in a wheelchair.

As of now, March 10 has not been designated as “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day.”

Click here for the full story.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: