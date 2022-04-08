Potential juror in Parkland shooting trial asks to be excused for ‘sugar daddy’

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A prospective juror in the sentencing phase of the Parkland shooting trial used an interesting excuse when asking to be dismissed, News 6 partner WPLG reports.

On Monday during the first day of jury selection, the woman gave Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer multiple reasons she could not be on the panel.

“First of all, let me clarify myself,” the potential juror said. “July 7th is my birthday, the 4th is my son’s birthday and the 18th is my other son, so that ain’t gonna out work for me.”

After going over the dates a second time with Scherer, the woman then provided another reason she felt she couldn’t serve on the jury.

“Then again, I need to figure out something,” the woman continued. “I have my sugar daddy that I see every day.”

Scherer paused before saying she wasn’t exactly sure what the woman meant.

“Well, I’m married and I have my sugar daddy, and I see him every day,” the woman replied.

She was later excused by the judge, and video of that exchange can be seen below:

The jurors who are being selected will decide whether convicted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole.

He pleaded guilty in October to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others at the Parkland school on Feb. 14, 2018.

Scherer will eventually see the seating of 12 jurors and eight alternates on the panel.