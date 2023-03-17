Family hooks great white shark during Florida vacation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – If you’re an angler who’s always wanted to catch a great white shark, a North Dakota family recently took a fishing trip in South Florida that might make you red in the gills.

They did just that, hooking a great white in Fort Lauderdale that reportedly took three men 40 minutes to reel in.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The boat’s captain said it had been about 15 years since the last time he saw someone catch a great white shark, alluding to the rarity of the event.

After the family took some photos of the shark, the fish was freed.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: