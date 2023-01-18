‘It did make me really excited:’ Boy catches 11-foot great white shark off Florida coast

A 12-year-old boy has quite the tale to tell after reeling in and letting go an 11-foot great white shark in the Atlantic Ocean off Fort Lauderdale.

Campbell Keenan hooked a great white shark off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

“So I was a little bit nervous, like, I don’t know if I want to go up against a shark, but it did make me really excited,” he said.

It took Keenan and other members of a charter fishing boat about 45 minutes to pull the shark in.

The group tagged the 11-foot great white and released it back into the Atlantic.

