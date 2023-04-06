UF banning TikTok on campus, urging students to delete app

The University of Florida sent an email to students and faculty outlining five apps, including TikTok, that will no longer be allowed on devices or networks owned by the school.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida is joining other public universities in the state banning TikTok from being used on their campuses.

The university sent an email to students and faculty outlining five apps — Tencent QQ, TikTok, WeChat, VKontakte and Kaspersky — that will no longer be allowed on devices or networks owned by the school.

“Finally, the university strongly recommends that everyone discontinue the use of these prohibited technologies and remove the apps from their personal devices. Taking this action will help protect your personal information as well as university data,” the letter reads.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

They’re also urging students to delete the apps from their personal devices all because of privacy concerns.

Florida State University, Florida A&M University, the University of South Florida and Florida Atlantic University sent similar messages to their students and staff.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: