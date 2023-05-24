79º

‘Times forever frozen:’ Ed Sheeran surprises Florida band students with performance, free concert tickets

Singer made stop before Tampa concert

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Ed Sheeran surprises Florida band students (Hillsborough County Public Schools)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida high school band students had an exciting surprise last week when Ed Sheeran visited their classroom.

Sheeran walked into the room on Friday as Middleton and Blake High School students in Hillsborough County were playing music. Some students shed tears of joy as the Grammy Award-winning artist played some of his songs.

He told the students he was donating some guitars to the school’s music department and giving them each tickets to his show the following day, May 20, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“Right here, I’m going to play a tiny concert now if that’s OK,” he said before playing “Perfect.”

The singer took photos with the students and gave out autographs.

Some of the students performed one of his songs, “Photograph,” for him as well.

