Apollo, dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, dies at 4

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Apollo, a bottlenose dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, died at 4 years old.

“We are saddened to share the passing of Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, Apollo, age 4, who lived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium since 2021 after being found stranded,” the aquarium said on Monday in a Twitter thread.

Back in May 2021, a call was received in response to a dolphin stranded near the shores of Playalinda Beach, Florida.

The dolphin, later named Apollo, was found with a slew of health problems, including parasites along his body, stomach and lung inflammation and hearing loss.

Our team immediately intervened and Apollo received veterinary support and care to keep him comfortable. Despite our best efforts, Apollo's condition deteriorated and he sadly passed. A necropsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. — Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) June 12, 2023

“This condition meant that survival on his own was unlikely because lack of echolocation is not a condition they can overcome – it’s how they hunt and survive. The good news is that animals with this condition do great in human care and his future looks very bright,” SeaWorld veterinarian and dolphin specialist Dr. Lydia Staggs told News 6 back in December 2021.

He was then admitted to SeaWorld Rescue after being deemed non-releasable by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium Welcomes New Rescued Resident Dolphin “Apollo” (Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

After months of rescue and rehabilitation attempts by SeaWorld, Apollo was sent to Clearwater Marine Aquarium as his final home.

According to the aquarium, things started taking a turn for the worse in March when the dolphin began showing signs of discomfort and vets quickly took to action.

Ultimately, his health deteriorated, and the aquarium’s team began monitoring his health on Monday as it continued to decline.

The aquarium said a necropsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death.

