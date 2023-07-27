Manatee at Florida aquarium died from sex injury, USDA report says

SARASOTA, Fla. – A manatee in the care of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium died from an injury caused during a sexual encounter with his brother, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Hugh, a 38-year-old manatee who had been at Mote Marine in Sarasota since 1996, died in April. At the time, the lab said Hugh showed a change in his behavior and then became unresponsive.

However, the USDA recently published the necropsy findings in its report on the manatee’s death, according to multiple media outlets such as the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

That report found Hugh died from a 14.5-centimeter rip in his colon and other traumatic injuries, caused by a sexual encounter with Hugh’s brother Buffett, a larger manatee.

The USDA inspection report found, “the facility failed to handle Hugh expeditiously and as carefully as possible to prevent trauma and physical harm, resulting in the death of the animal.”

On Tuesday, Mote Marine responded to the report publicly on Facebook. The lab said both Hugh and Buffett exhibited heightened mating behavior between the two manatees, which was a first for them. However, there were no obvious signs of discomfort or distress, according to Mote Marine.

Following the direction of the veterinarians, distraction rather than physical separation was chosen because separation has previously caused undue anxiety and negative effects in both manatees. In an effort to redirect the manatees’ attention and decrease undesirable behaviors, animal care staff used positive reinforcement tools such as high value rewards and enrichment that had previously been successful. Mote Marine

The lab said it followed the same professional standards and guidelines recommended by multiple groups, including the USDA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Hugh and Buffett took part in what the lab called voluntary behavioral research to aid in manatee conservation, effectively becoming ambassadors for the species.

The manatees were also known for their annual Super Bowl predictions. This year, Hugh correctly picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win.

