Stranded manatee rescued from Ponce Inlet beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A beached manatee was rescued from the Ponce Inlet shore on Wednesday.

The Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Network, alongside Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and Volusia County Sheriff’s officers, arrived at the Ponce Inlet beach after reports of a manatee being stranded on the shore.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

With the efforts of over a dozen people, the team was able to lift the sea cow off the beach and into a truck, where it was examined by the Marine Mammal Stranding Network team and then taken to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Network is a Volusia County department that helps rescue sick, injured and stranded marine mammals while also researching the increased rate of manatee deaths in Florida.

According to researchers, the number of manatee deaths in Florida has dropped significantly from last year.

For more information about the network’s research and ways to contribute, click here.

Yesterday, deputies Oldham and Warner joined @MyFWC, @VolusiaBeach & the @CountyOfVolusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team to carry a stranded manatee off the beach in Ponce Inlet. pic.twitter.com/XNfHows5NW — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 6, 2023

FWC reminds everyone to never touch a wild animal, but to instead call the wildlife alert hotline at (888) 404-3922 if you ever come across a stranded or injured animal.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: