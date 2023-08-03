Bodies of 3 missing swimmers recovered off Florida coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Search crews in Florida have recovered the bodies of a woman and two juveniles who are believed to have drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said.

The three are believed to be family members of a U.S. Marine, said Morgan Lewis, a spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Lewis said authorities are still investigating what happened, but strong currents might be to blame. Rip currents this summer have caused multiple deaths off the coasts of Alabama and Florida.

Deputies were alerted Wednesday night after police at Naval Air Station Pensacola received a call about a woman's body in the water, Lewis said. They learned she had two juveniles with her. After an overnight search, the bodies of the two juveniles were recovered early Thursday morning, Lewis said.

Authorities are expected to release more information Thursday afternoon.

