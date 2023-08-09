South Florida search for cold case cars leads divers to dozens of submerged vehicles

DORAL, Fla. – Thirty-two vehicles were found at the bottom of a lake in Doral over the weekend by divers searching for cars connected to missing persons cold cases.

The vehicles were discovered by divers with United Search Corps, a nonprofit that seeks action and advocacy for the victims of missing persons cases and their families.

According to CNN’s interview with Doug Bishop, the nonprofit’s founder, the search area in Doral was just one of several hundred on the nonprofit’s to-do list, with more than 40 cold cases to look into across Miami-Dade and Broward counties alone.

“It just so happened to have 32 cars,” Bishop said, clarifying his team recovered no human remains from the lake and was not able to connect any of the vehicles to cases that United Search Corps was looking into.

Video of the vehicles’ recovery went up on social media via the Miami-Dade Police Department, which responded to the lake along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Doral police.

Police are still investigating the possibility that any of the cars were linked to crimes, Bishop said.

