Flagler County commissioners offer to house Florida State Guard training facility

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The newly resurrected Florida State Guard could build a new training facility in Flagler County if county commissioners get their wish.

On Monday, commissioners approved a resolution that would offer the Florida State Guard a 30-year lease on 62 acres of county-owned land.

The land, located at 1001 Justice Lane, currently houses the county’s backup 911 center and the Flagler County Jail video visitation center.

The lease would allow the Guard to build new facilities for its new training grounds.

According to published reports, the Guard trained its first class of recruits at the Florida National Guard Training Center at Camp Blanding with mixed results.

The agreement with Flagler County would allow the Guard to operate its own facility.

At the end of the lease, the property would revert to county control.

Gov. Ron DeSantis resurrected the Florida State Guard last year, with most of its funding approved this past legislative session.

A News 6 investigation showed that the Florida National Guard capped the number of Florida National Guard troops at 12,000 since 1958, which resulted in Florida ranking 53 out of 54 states and territories when it comes to the number of troops per capita.

The Florida State Guard answers to the governor, and it can be called on in a state of emergency, such as in the case of a hurricane or flooding disaster.

Flagler County commissioners said it is up to the Florida State Guard to accept their offer.