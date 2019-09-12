One person dead after crash on US 1 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on U.S. 1 in Brevard County on Wednesday night.

Troopers responded to the four-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Silver Oak Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Another person in the crash was transported to a hospital as a trauma alert.

The northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed in the area earlier in the night.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



