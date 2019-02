COCOA, Fla. - A person was injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of West King Street, or State Road 520, in Cocoa.

Fire officials reported a serious injury as a result of the incident.

People were urged to use caution in the area due to law enforcement and fire personnel presence, officials said.

