BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after reportedly being bitten by a shark on Saturday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the incident happened at Playalinda Beach, and that the teen was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

