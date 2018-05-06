Woman drowns in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - - A female in her mid-40s drowned in Cocoa Beach on Saturday, according to the Cocoa Beach Fire Department.

The woman was part of a three-person rescue from an unguarded area around 4 p.m., official said.

Officials added the three people, who were visiting from out of the area, were caught in a rip current.

Officials said CPR was performed on the woman and she was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, Brevard County Fire Rescue said there were 16 rescues in Brevard County, with 11 being at Cocoa Beach.

