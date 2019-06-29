Pedestrian injured in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian is in a hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car on Southwest 140th Avenue in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian’s car was stopped facing the northbound side of the road after it became disabled when another vehicle crashed into the stopped car and the pedestrian, authorities said.

The car had two occupants, both of whom were taken to West Marion Hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, authorities said.

