1 dead, 4 more injured after drive-by shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One woman is dead and four more injured following a drive-by shooting in Orange County on Saturday, according to deputies.

The woman was identified by deputies as 83-year-old Ruby Steplight.

At around 2:45 p.m., the five individuals were standing on a sidewalk outside a home when a black vehicle drove up and fired gunshots, according to deputies.

The vehicle sped away and the occupants are still on the run, deputies said.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

