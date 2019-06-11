1 in custody in Orange County homicide investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody for a homicide investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said that around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 7300 block of Sand Lake Road for an emergency call that seemed to be domestic in nature.

Investigators said deputies found a woman who was injured and a secured suspect at the scene.

Deputies said the woman was transported to a local hospital and died of her injuries.

The suspect is in custody and no one else is being sought in the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is in the early stages.

The names of the man in custody and the victim have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

