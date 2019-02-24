1 person arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Jace Gipson, 26, was arrested for the shooting death of Bernard Hildreth Jr., 31, which occurred at Landstreet Road and South Orange Blossom Trail on Monday.

Deputies found Hildreth unresponsive in his vehicle, which was stopped in the roadway, officials said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the torso.

Hildreth was taken to a hospital, where officials said he was pronounced dead.

Gipson was arrested on second-degree murder charges, officials announced Saturday.

