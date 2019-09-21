Shooting leaves 2 dead, 14-year-old injured in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two adults were killed and a 14-year-old was injured early Saturday in a triple shooting in Orange County, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to the 2300 block on Lynbrooke View Court Saturday for an emergency call for service.

According to officials, the call came in at 6:16 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old Hispanic male outside of the apartment suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Orange County Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered a 35-year-old Hispanic woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Deputies then discovered a third victim, a 14-year-old Hispanic girl who had also been shot.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victims knew each other, but we have no further information to release at this time about that relationship," the Orange County Sheriff's Office told News 6.

According to officials, there are no suspects outstanding.

"The investigation is still in its early stages. We will provide updates as they become available," OCSO added.

