24-year-old dies in 'accidental' shooting near Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Saturday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff's deputies said they were called to a gated, upscale lakefront community at the edge of Windermere for an accidental shooting.

Deputies said the victim, 24-year-old Julian Omar Colom, was transported from 7461 Park Springs Circle to Dr. Phillips Hospital with a gunshot wound where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

"A weapon was recovered inside the residence," said Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jane Watrel. "Detectives are awaiting more information from an autopsy and forensics processing before determining the exact cause of death. This is an active and open death investigation, and no further information will be released at this time."

But Colom's family and friends are not satisfied.

"I think we'd all like to find out what really happened to Julian because we care about him so much," said Darin Shapiro, Colom's friend and training partner at Fabin Rosa Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Orlando. "He was just the kind of guy that lit up the room. Positive vibes. Fun-loving guy who was always here helping with the kids, making everyone feel at home, Julian was that guy."

Friends said Colom was visiting an old family friend at the Park Springs home.

"It's just a sad situation, that people can do what they want, some people get away with it, others suffer," said Uriel Ortiz, another friend and Jiu-Jitsu training partner.

The Sheriff's Office said no one has been arrested, charged with a crime, or accused of a crime in this case.

Friends said Colom grew up in Orlando, loved to smile, and spent every available moment at the Jiu-Jitsu training center.

"Yeah because it's what he loved, what he want, his pride saying he's going to put his son into something that he loved," said Ortiz. "He has 2 huge families, immediate family and us. And that smile was everywhere, everywhere you went, didn't matter what he was feeling."

"If love could have saved you, would have lived forever," said Celestino Decicco, who was introduced to the Jiu Jitsu school by Colom. "That's the best way to describe Julian and his vibe. He was just taken too soon in an unfortunate situation that's trying to be pushed under the rug. And I don't want it to be pushed under the rug, and I want to know the truth, why we lost him."

Colom's family's attorney is alleging a cover-up. Deputies didn't comment on the allegation.

Colom's sister created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

On the page, she writes:

"On February 17, 2018 my brother Julian Colom was shot and killed. This was not planned and we are yet to find answers. Julian was more than a big brother to me, he was one of my best friends and closest confidantes. He was the most thoughtful person I ever had the honor of knowing, you can ask anyone. Not to mention, when he walked into a room everyone's faces lit up. He was a caring, loving, man who always put others first. My family has suffered an indescribable loss, but in reality, so did the rest of the world, it saddens me that others have lost the chance to meet him."

Orange County property records show the home where deputies said Colom was shot is owned by Siamak and Lynda Goodarzi. Neither answered the door when News 6 knocked Tuesday afternoon.

