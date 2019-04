ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at J R Street and Star Bright Drive, deputies said.

The boy was found near the intersection and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

