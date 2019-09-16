FHP investigates fatal crash in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Apopka.

Troopers responded to the scene at Plymouth Sorrento and Kelly Park roads around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to investigators.

Investigators said the car left the roadway and hit a fence and power pole.

Authorities said the car caught fire after the car hit the fence and pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

The name of the driver has not been released.

