Man arrested in connection with shooting at apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with two shootings on Feb. 1 at Woodhill Apartments.

Deputies on Sunday took into custody 19-year-old Jainarious Mackey Smith, who they said on Thursday was charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent after two people were shot at the apartment complex.

The two people shot, Djuhmen Lamy and Amylter Estelin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Lamy had a gunshot wound to a buttock, while Esterlin had a wound in a shoulder.

