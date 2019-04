ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died in a crash along State Road 528 in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man was driving westbound on State Road 528 when he traveled into the center grass median and struck a barrier.

The driver was pulled out of the car but later died at a hospital, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.