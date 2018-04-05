Orange County deputies in search of missing adult

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Vanessa Jessica Cocly was last seen leaving the area of Cypress Street in Taft driving a 2017 Nissan Versa with a Florida license plate tag #GJCK52 that has since been located, according to deputies.

Deputies say Cocly was wearing a red and white striped dress, was carrying a black and brown bag, is 5-feet-2 inches tall and 220 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Cocly has not shown up for her new job or responded to family or friends, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.

