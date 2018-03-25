Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicles in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.- - A pedestrian was killed on Saturday when he was run over by two vehicles on Colonial Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Colonial Drive, just east of Murdock Boulevard.

Troopers said the male pedestrian was attempting to cross Colonial Drive in an unknown direction, and that a preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian might have fallen in the westbound lanes.

The two vehicles then ran over the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other details were given.

