Pedestrian killed following accident in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A woman was killed Thursday night following an accident on Aloma Avenue near Palmetto Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle around 9 p.m. and transported to Winter Park Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

She later was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Westbound Aloma Avenue is shut down for an investigation, authorities said.

