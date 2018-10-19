Person found shot in Orange County taken to hospital, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after being found shot Thursday evening, officials said.

Apopka police went to the 2100 block of Boy Scout Road regarding shots fired. Neighbors told News 6 they heard multiple gunshots.

Officials said officers found a female victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.