Woman dead, 1-year-old injured in Orange County apartment complex shooting, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead and a 1-year-old child were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said dispatchers received a call from out of the state at about 2:35 p.m., in which the reporting party said a woman and three children were being threatened by a man who also resided in the residence at the Park Apartments, located in the 7500 block of Park Promenade Drive.

The caller had been in touch with the woman in the home, who advised that if the man "sees police, he will kill them," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies who were arriving at the scene heard multiple gunshots. Officials said three people were found with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a 1-year-old child suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, officials said. The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

There were two additional children in the home who were turned over to family members, officials said. OCSO victim advocates also responded.

