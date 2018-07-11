Teen shot in Richmond Heights drive-by

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Fla. - A 17-year-old was shot during a drive-by at Willie Mays Park in Richmond Heights on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the teen was discovered inside a sedan roughly 1/2 mile from the park with a gun shot wound to his thigh.

Authorities said the teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim told them he was shot by an unknown occupant in a dark blue sedan.

"I know what it's like to lose a child," said Donald Love, who lives in the neighborhood. "Somebody get shot, could of been dead."

​This is not the first time a shooting has happened at the park. In April, police say someone else opened fire at people in a Dodge Durango. Police tell us in that incident witnesses and victims didn't want to talk.

Love says there's not enough for kids to do when they're out of school.

"It's not just the parents, it's the whole community," Love added. "We just got to bond together and do something for our youth."

Police said they're working on getting the suspect's vehicle.

A caller advised a male that was involved in a shooting left in a dark colored sedan. TAC units located the sedan with several occupants in the area of Crestlawn Ave and discovered a 17 year old black male victim inside with a gun shot wound to the inner left thigh. The victim stated he was shot while visiting Willie Mays Park by unknown occupant(s) in a dark blue sedan.

