Multiple pedestrians dead after crash on Turnpike in Osceola County, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple pedestrians are dead after a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which involved a vehicle and multiple pedestrians, occurred Saturday night in the northbound lanes of the turnpike at mile marker 191.

Troopers said three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes were blocked Saturday night.

