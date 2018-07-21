Officers involved in shooting following Lady Lake dispute

LADY LAKE, Fla. - Two deputies at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Lady Lake on Friday.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute at NE 105th Lane, and then met a woman at a local church, who told deputies a suspect punched her dog in the face three times.

The woman fled the scene with her children and while police were interviewing her, deputies responded to gunshots heard nearby.

Deputies said they confronted the suspect, who then raised a firearm at deputies.

Two deputies then fired shots and struck the suspect, who then was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, according to deputies.



