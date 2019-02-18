Survey: What should replace Common Core in Florida schools?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order last month eliminating Common Core from Florida's public school curriculum, and school officials need your help deciding what should replace it.

Under Executive Order 19-32, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is supposed to conduct a thorough review of the state's academic standards for students kindergarten through 12th grade and provide recommended revisions to the governor.

According to the Department of Education's website, the recommendations submitted by Corcoran should do the following:

Articulate how Florida will eliminate Common Core (Florida Standards) and ensure we return to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.

Provide a roadmap to make Florida’s standards number one in the nation.

Reflect Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s consultation with relevant stakeholders to include parents and teachers.

Deem how to increase the quality of the instructional curriculum.

Suggest innovative ways to streamline testing.

Identify opportunities to equip high school graduates with sufficient knowledge of America’s civics, particularly the principles reflected in the United States Constitution, so as to be capable of discharging the responsibilities associated with American citizenship.

Outline a pathway for Florida to be the most literate state in the nation.

Education officials are asking Floridians about their curriculum-related concerns, and to submit any suggestions they may have for the academic standards moving forward through a survey on their website.

