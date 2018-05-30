6-foot bull shark takes 'huge bite' of teen's leg off Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was bitten by a 6-foot bull shark over Memorial Day weekend, according to family members.

Cody High, of San Angelo, Texas, was stable after being taken to a local hospital Saturday. He was bitten in Cocoa Beach near East Gadsden Lane.

Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said his agency could not be certain whether the bite was inflicted by a shark, but family members said they saw the fish.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Cody's family, who spent a year saving money to go on a Florida vacation, with medical expenses. Cody was released from the hospital Monday but will need rehab and further medical treatment, according to his cousin, Janice Hotz.

"On day one in Florida, the family is playing in the ocean on Cocoa Beach. Cody is playing with his niece and nephews when a 6-foot bull shark takes a huge bite out of his left calf," Hotz wrote on the GoFundMe, which has raised $420 of its $20,000 goal.

"There were too many stitches to count," Hotz wrote, adding that Cody needed to be transferred to Arnold Palmer Children's hospital where a surgeon was able to treat him.

Cody is recovering and is expected to continue his vacation in a wheelchair, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Cody High of San Angelo, Texas.

